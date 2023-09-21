HUD Element 2

Bring a cutting‑edge feel to your visuals with this futuristic HUD overlay. Designed as a transparent call‑out graphic, it features rotating concentric rings, a clean radial grid, and a smooth scanning motion that instantly adds a high‑tech vibe. Easily adjust brand colors using the built‑in controls to match your project’s palette. Ideal for technology content, product demos, promos, intros, or stream overlays where a sophisticated digital interface can elevate the scene. The fluid, centered composition keeps focus while remaining versatile enough for a range of edits and formats.