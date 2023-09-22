Youtube intro for cooking channel
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HUD Element 5 - Orig - Poster image

HUD Element 5

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 audio
Call-out graphic
Futuristic
Digital
HUD
Technology
23exports
rating
Elevate your visuals with a futuristic HUD overlay designed for maximum impact. This transparent call-out graphic layers sleek digital panels, capsules, and arcs over your footage, delivering a high-tech, cyber-inspired look. Motion is energetic yet fluid, with sliding panels and smooth reveals. Easily match your brand with intuitive color controls. Ideal for tech promos, corporate videos, trailers, teasers, and content needing a modern digital UI vibe. Drop it over any edit to add instant production value and a polished sci‑fi feel.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us