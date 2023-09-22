HUD Element 6

Give your footage a sleek, sci‑fi edge with a transparent HUD overlay. This digital call‑out graphic layers animated UI lines, bars, and indicators over any scene, perfect for technology promos, product demos, or corporate videos. Smooth slide‑ins, line wipes, and staggered motion build a clean interface without distracting from your visuals. Easily adapt the palette using built‑in color controls to match your brand. Ideal for editors seeking a modern, high‑tech look that enhances storytelling while staying minimal and readable.