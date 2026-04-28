Blastforge

Set your brand ablaze with a cinematic logo animation powered by a dramatic explosion, roaring flames, and rolling smoke. This high-impact design is perfect for bold intros and outros, delivering an epic reveal that captures attention instantly. Dense haze, drifting embers, and spotlight beams create a moody stage, while color controls let you fine-tune the glow and atmosphere to match your branding. Ideal for trailers, streams, and showreels, this template turns any logo into a powerful statement. Drop in your mark, add audio, and export a polished, professional logo reveal in minutes.