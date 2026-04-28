Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Explosive Fire and Smoke Logo Reveal - Original - Poster image

Blastforge

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Cinematic
Smoke
Outro
8exports
rating
Set your brand ablaze with a cinematic logo animation powered by a dramatic explosion, roaring flames, and rolling smoke. This high-impact design is perfect for bold intros and outros, delivering an epic reveal that captures attention instantly. Dense haze, drifting embers, and spotlight beams create a moody stage, while color controls let you fine-tune the glow and atmosphere to match your branding. Ideal for trailers, streams, and showreels, this template turns any logo into a powerful statement. Drop in your mark, add audio, and export a polished, professional logo reveal in minutes.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us