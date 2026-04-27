Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Summer Vibe Text Logo Reveal - Original - Poster image

TropiPop

00:10 · 4K (3840x2160) · 24 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Summer
Motion title
Cartoon
Sun
Clouds
10exports
rating
Bring sunny energy to your channel with a playful motion title built for summer. This vibrant flat-design animation features a smiling sun, friendly clouds, palm accents and a hot air balloon, all orbiting a bold, animated headline. With bouncy easing, staggered reveals and a centered layout, it’s perfect for intros, promos and seasonal content across social platforms. Customize colors, text and audio to match your brand and instantly set a cheerful, tropical tone. Ideal for travel vlogs, beach events, lifestyle clips and more—fast to edit, fun to watch, and ready to share.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us