Youtube intro for cooking channel
Cartoon Style Travel Intro - Original - Poster image

Cartoon Style Travel Intro

00:12 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 4 videos · 1 image · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Cartoon
Intro
Travel
Hand-drawn
7exports
rating
Launch your channel with a fun, hand-drawn travel opener. This cartoon-style logo animation surrounds a central globe with lively 2D icons—airplane, hot air balloon, location pin, passport—and Polaroid photo frames for your images. Smooth, energetic motion builds toward a bold logo reveal with an editable tagline. Perfect for travel vlogs, tourism brands, agencies, and social media intros. Easily customize colors, fonts, media, and text to match your identity and destinations. Create a joyful first impression that captures wanderlust and keeps viewers engaged from the very first seconds.
motionsparrow
