Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Creative Doodle Team Intro

Templates
/
Outro
6-15s
Landscape
Search
Paint
Draw
Modern
Shape
2D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
More details
Creative Doodle Team Intro - Original - Poster image
motionsparrow profile image
Created by motionsparrow
28exports
8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
4videos
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Capture the spirit of creativity and fun with this Creative Doodle Team Intro template. Vibrant colors and bold outlines guide your audience through a unique journey, from a search bar to photo placeholders and finally a striking logo reveal. Tailor the text, images, fonts, and colors to introduce your social media experts, bloggers, or any creative collective with an unforgettable flair.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
Paint Brushes Intro Original theme video
Paint Brushes Intro
Edit
By Dima_MD
7s
6
5
15
Step into a world of color and originality with our Paint Brushes Intro template. Bold typography meets vibrant strokes in a playful dance of creativity. Perfect for brands that celebrate artfulness, this template allows for full customization from logo and text to colors and fonts. Ready to publish and make your content pop, it’s time to paint your brand's story in broad, inspired strokes.
Playful Brand Intro Lavender Dreams theme video
Playful Brand Intro
Edit
By motionsparrow
10s
28
11
10
Dive into the world of artistic logo reveals with our Playful Brand Intro template. Each stroke ushers in a new layer of your brand's story, complemented by a playful ball animation that artfully exposes your logo. Adjust the image, text, fonts, and colors with ease, crafting an evocative and engaging visual message designed to be shared and celebrated across digital platforms.
Paint Reveal Original theme video
Paint Reveal
Edit
By Smaille
13s
2
3
14
Introduce your brand with a splash of creativity using our Paint Reveal template. Vibrant strokes of paint artistically splash across the screen, culminating in the dramatic unveiling of your logo. Perfect for art channels and creative studios, you can customize fonts and colors to make it truly your own. Your audience will be captivated by this dynamic, ready-to-publish intro that readies them for the masterpiece to come.
Sketch Reveal Original theme video
Sketch Reveal
Edit
By Moysher
7s
9
3
15
Transform a simple sketch into a stunning brand statement with our Sketch Reveal. Witness the art of unveiling, as a playful pile of tiles orchestrates the grand reveal of your logo, followed by a gleaming flourish that spotlights your brand's essence. Perfect for intros and social media, tailor this reveal with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to create a video that's unmistakably you.
Sketch & Assembly Original theme video
Sketch & Assembly
Edit
By bbpixel
10s
5
3
14
Sketch & Assembly logo reveal features clean and minimalist design where we animate the outlines of your logo, pencil in some shading and then assemble your logo from flying 3D jigsaw pieces. Customize with many different colors and adjust the animations and effects to suit your narrative. This is the perfect opener for educational content, tutorials and DIY videos.
Sketch Intro Original theme video
Sketch Intro
Edit
By tarazz
10s
25
5
16
Captivate your audience with the Sketch Intro template, a journey from sketch to reality. Watch as a hand draws the contours of a rectangle that evolves into a 3D shape, seamlessly transitioning to reveal your logo. Ideal for a dynamic intro, this video template lets you customize text, fonts, colors, and add your own images or videos, culminating in a powerful brand showcase.
Social Draw Premiere Original theme video
Social Draw Premiere
Edit
By motionsparrow
12s
11
3
8
Bring your brand's personality into the spotlight with our dynamic Social Draw Premiere template. As your logo takes center stage with a vibrant, animated flourish, social media icons dance around creating a lively backdrop. This high-energy reveal is customizable with your fonts and colors, making it a perfect fit for any content on YouTube or Facebook. Ready to publish and designed to impress, it's a fast, stylish way to introduce your brand.
Brushstroke Reveal Original theme video
Brushstroke Reveal
Edit
By MotionBank21
9s
7
3
11
Discover the perfect blend of artistry and branding with the Brushstroke Reveal. With each vibrant stroke, unveil your logo against a canvas of sweeping color and motion. Fully customizable with your choice of fonts, colors, and logo, this template infuses elegance and bold flair into any message, transforming your project into a captivating experience.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us