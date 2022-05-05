Summer Logo

Bring a burst of sunshine to your branding with a tropical 3D logo intro. Palm leaves, citrus wedges, sunglasses, and frosted glass create an instant summer vibe as the camera glides toward your mark. The scene transitions to a clean background for your closing line, making it perfect for intros or outros. Easily customize the background, logo tint, text colors, and font, or keep your original logo colors intact. Add your audio, drop in your logo and tagline, and you’re ready to impress with a fresh, vibrant, vacation-inspired reveal.