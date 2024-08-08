en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Poolside Paradise

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
6-15s
Landscape
Summer
Vacation
Cloud
Tree
Sky
Liquid
Wall
3D Motion Graphics
More details
Poolside Paradise - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:15
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
motionsparrow profile image
Created by motionsparrow
10exports
15 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
3texts
2fonts
1audio
Dive into the heart of summer with our vibrant Poolside Paradise video template. Experience the enchantment of sunny skies and clear waters as beach accessories bob gracefully in the background. Your logo takes center stage, floating delicately to the forefront in this refreshingly captivating reveal. Ideal for stirring up excitement for seasonal sales or events, this template adds a splash of sunshine to your brand identity.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
Hot Air Balloon Logo Original theme video
Hot Air Balloon Logo
Edit
By AlexG1985
12s
4
4
6
This easy to use project contains a logo placeholder and a text placeholder. It is also extremely fast to render and it doesn't require any plugins! It's perfect for a modern intro, commercial, opener, product or event presentation. All 3D elements are pre-rendered, just drop and drag your logo, and change the text and you are done.
Winter Holidays Greeting Original theme video
Winter Holidays Greeting
Edit
By S_WorX
10s
8
3
10
Time to wish Happy Winter Holidays to anyone!
Tropical Reveal Original theme video
Tropical Reveal
Edit
By vivace_studio
10s
9
2
29
Set sail on a memorable brand journey with our Tropical Reveal template. Picture your logo crafted from a collage of vibrant leaves, floating gracefully towards a scenic ocean. With this video, you can tell a story that intertwines nature's elegance with your brand's essence. Choose from three artistic styles to match your vision and customize your colors and animation to perfection. It's ready-to-publish, adding enchantment to your brand's narrative.
Festive Shine Intro Original theme video
Festive Shine Intro
Edit
By hushahir
6s
2
4
8
Spread the holiday cheer with our enchanting Festive Shine Intro template. Witness as luminous particle trails dance over a shimmering golden Christmas tree, culminating in a festive explosion of fireworks that unveils your brand. Tailor with your logo, festive messages, and choice of colors for a memorable greeting that embodies the spirit of the season. Perfect for social media or a company holiday greeting!
Paper Tree Reveal Original theme video
Paper Tree Reveal
Edit
By AuroraMediaLab
7s
5
3
10
Capture the essence of the season with our Paper Tree Reveal template. This ready-to-publish video gently unveils a paper Christmas tree and playfully places a festive hat atop your logo. It's the perfect yuletide intro for your brand across all widescreen social platforms. Customize it with your signature colors and tagline to make an unforgettable holiday statement.
Christmas Logo Orange Wrap theme video
Christmas Logo
Edit
By Moysher
7s
10
3
9
A wave of Christmas toys shows off your logo.
Christmas Greeting 3 Original theme video
Christmas Greeting 3
Edit
By hushahir
6s
1
5
11
Step into the holiday spirit with our enchanting Christmas Greeting template, where festive ornaments elegantly assemble to unveil your heartfelt seasonal messages. With customizable text, fonts, and colors, personalize your Christmas greeting or brand reveal to share warmth and joy. Perfect for any holiday-themed campaign or end-of-year communication, this template spreads cheer and captivates viewers.
Christmas Greeting 2 Original theme video
Christmas Greeting 2
Edit
By hushahir
6s
1
5
11
Step into the holiday spirit with our enchanting Christmas Greeting template, where festive ornaments elegantly assemble to unveil your heartfelt seasonal messages. With customizable text, fonts, and colors, personalize your Christmas greeting or brand reveal to share warmth and joy. Perfect for any holiday-themed campaign or end-of-year communication, this template spreads cheer and captivates viewers.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us