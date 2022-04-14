Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Tropic Island Logo - Original - Poster image

Tropic Island Logo

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Intro
Summer
Outro
1.7Kexports
rating
Showcase your brand in paradise. This 3D logo animation orbits a low‑poly tropical island with palms, rocks, beach loungers and shimmering ocean, finishing on a clean billboard sign with your logo and tagline. Relaxed motion and pastel earth tones create a soothing summer vibe, ideal for travel promos, resort branding, vlogs or corporate getaways. Easy to customize—drop in your logo, edit the tagline, and adjust colors to match your identity. Use it as a stylish intro or outro to instantly set a warm, vacation-ready mood.
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Templates
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Intro
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us