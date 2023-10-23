Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Bold Stomp - Original - Poster image

Bold Stomp

00:13 · 4K (3840x2160) · 60 fps · 2 videos · 1 image · 12 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Title sequence
Stomp style
Intro
Bold
Logo animation
3.2Kexports
rating
Launch your content with a fast, modern stomp intro. This minimal, monochrome template features bold kinetic typography, geometric shape accents, grid backdrops, and crisp speed-line details. It flows through a sequence of punchy headlines and ends with a clean logo reveal, perfect for intros, teasers, promos, or channel branding. Easily customize text, swap in optional media, and fine‑tune colors to match your identity. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, this opener delivers an energetic, professional look in seconds—no plugins required.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us