Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Newspaper Titles - Original - Poster image

Newsprint Noir

00:50 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 10 videos · 43 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Title sequence
Editorial
News & Journalism
Newspaper
Paper
7exports
rating
Bring the power of the press to your next video. This newspaper-inspired title sequence showcases multiple headlines, subheads, quotes, and images across authentic editorial layouts. Realistic newsprint textures, halftone shading, and torn-paper reveals create a tactile, archival feel. Yellow marker-style highlights guide attention to key phrases, while steady camera drift and clean grid structure keep everything legible. Perfect for news promos, investigative teasers, podcasts, and documentary intros, it’s a versatile editorial toolkit that makes your stories look timely, credible, and compelling.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
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Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us