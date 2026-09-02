Archive Cuttings

Build a gritty, investigative opener with layered newspaper clippings, torn‑paper transitions, and authentic newsprint textures. This documentary‑style title sequence features film grain, dust, and dramatic depth‑of‑field to guide focus across successive headlines before landing on a final title. Perfect for news & journalism, investigative series, podcasts, and documentary branding, it combines a dark color palette with a collage of clippings for an immediate reportage feel. Customize your headlines, tweak colors, and render a suspenseful intro that sets the tone for factual storytelling and true‑crime style content.