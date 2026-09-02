Archive Cuttings

Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Newspaper Clippings Intro - Original - Poster image

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00:16 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 6 videos · 11 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Intro
Title sequence
Documentary
News & Journalism
Newspaper
7exports
rating
Build a gritty, investigative opener with layered newspaper clippings, torn‑paper transitions, and authentic newsprint textures. This documentary‑style title sequence features film grain, dust, and dramatic depth‑of‑field to guide focus across successive headlines before landing on a final title. Perfect for news & journalism, investigative series, podcasts, and documentary branding, it combines a dark color palette with a collage of clippings for an immediate reportage feel. Customize your headlines, tweak colors, and render a suspenseful intro that sets the tone for factual storytelling and true‑crime style content.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us