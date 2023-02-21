Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Website Promo - Scene 5 - Original - Poster image

Website Promo - Scene 5

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 1 audio
Mockup
3D motion graphics
Device mockup
Laptop
Cinematic
331exports
rating
Create a striking promo with a cinematic 3D laptop reveal set in a moody, rocky environment. This single-scene mockup is perfect for showcasing websites, apps, or brand visuals on a hero device and finishing with a clean logo end card. Smooth, fluid animation and a centered composition keep focus on your content, while flexible color controls help match your brand. Ideal for promos, intros, and short ads where you need impact fast. Swap the screen media and logo to publish polished results in minutes.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us