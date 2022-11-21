Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Happy Urban Slides - Original - Poster image

Happy Urban Slides

00:41 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 13 videos · 8 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Urban
Photography
Polaroid
Tape strip
716exports
rating
Bring your visuals to life with an urban photo slideshow styled like a taped Polaroid collage. Bold X marks, neon accents, and hand‑drawn arrows frame your media while clean type writes on for emphasis. Split‑screen scenes, staggered motion, and textured dust overlays add energy and grit. Ideal for brand promos, creative portfolios, events, and social content—just drop in your photos or clips and update the headlines. The dark backdrop makes colors pop, while brackets and doodles guide the eye to your message for maximum impact.
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Stream Elements
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Newest templates
Best selling
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Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us