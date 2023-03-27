Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Liquid Metal Glitch Reveal - Original - Poster image

Liquid Metal Glitch Reveal

00:12 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Glitch
3D motion graphics
Outro
4.6Kexports
rating
Make your brand impossible to ignore with a high-energy liquid metal logo reveal. This futuristic intro blends neon highlights, glitch artifacts, and a digital grid backdrop to pull viewers through a wormhole into your branding. Simply drop in your logo, update the tagline, and tune the color controls to match your identity. The centered layout keeps your mark front and center, while fluid distortions and a typewriter-style tagline finish add attitude. Ideal for social media intros, outros, and quick brand stings where impact matters.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us