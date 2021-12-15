Abstract Logo

Make your logo unforgettable with an energetic glitch intro. This neon, digital design blends bold outline titles, pill-shaped media windows, scan sweeps, and static noise for a modern tech vibe. Customize two headline scenes, drop in a short clip, and finish strong with a striking logo reveal. Ideal for intros and outros, the design features smooth yet edgy motion with glowing outlines and geometric accents on a dark backdrop. Quick to edit and brandable with your colors and fonts, it’s a fast way to stand out across social, YouTube, and promos.