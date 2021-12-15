Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Abstract Logo - Original - Poster image

Abstract Logo

00:13 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Glitch
Outro
Glitch effects
773exports
rating
Make your logo unforgettable with an energetic glitch intro. This neon, digital design blends bold outline titles, pill-shaped media windows, scan sweeps, and static noise for a modern tech vibe. Customize two headline scenes, drop in a short clip, and finish strong with a striking logo reveal. Ideal for intros and outros, the design features smooth yet edgy motion with glowing outlines and geometric accents on a dark backdrop. Quick to edit and brandable with your colors and fonts, it’s a fast way to stand out across social, YouTube, and promos.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us