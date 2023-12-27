Zoom Logo - Square

Give your brand a sharp entrance with a fast, map‑driven logo reveal. This minimal, monochrome design blends digital schematics, contour lines, and dot grids with an impactful ink reveal for a clean, modern ident. Perfect as an intro or outro across platforms, it highlights your mark at center stage while a tunnel of rounded panels adds depth and motion. Easily customize colors and drop in your logo to match your identity. A versatile, geometric logo animation that feels technical, stylish, and ready for YouTube, social, or any professional presentation.