Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Brush Logo Intro - Square - Original - Poster image

Brush Logo Intro - Square

00:05 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Painterly
Intro
Hand-drawn
Outro
1.3Kexports
rating
Create a memorable brand moment with a hand-drawn watercolor logo reveal. Dynamic brush strokes and soft washes paint your mark into view on a clean backdrop. Customize brush and background colors, adjust logo size, and add a concise tagline in your chosen font. Perfect for intros and outros, this painterly design blends craft and elegance with fluid motion for a professional finish. Ideal for creators, brands, and agencies seeking a signature, artistic identity piece without the complexity—swap your logo and text, fine‑tune colors, and export in the format you need.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us