Brush Logo Intro - Square

Create a memorable brand moment with a hand-drawn watercolor logo reveal. Dynamic brush strokes and soft washes paint your mark into view on a clean backdrop. Customize brush and background colors, adjust logo size, and add a concise tagline in your chosen font. Perfect for intros and outros, this painterly design blends craft and elegance with fluid motion for a professional finish. Ideal for creators, brands, and agencies seeking a signature, artistic identity piece without the complexity—swap your logo and text, fine‑tune colors, and export in the format you need.