Minimal Brush Strokes - Square

Give your brand a fresh, artistic entrance with a hand-drawn logo animation built from expressive brush strokes and soft pastel accents. This minimal, painterly design is playful yet clean, keeping your logo front and center. Customize your colors, upload your logo, and add a short tagline to make it yours. Ideal as an intro or outro across social, presentations, and YouTube. With smooth write-on strokes and subtle doodle elements, it delivers personality without clutter—fast to edit, great to watch, and easy to reuse for any project.