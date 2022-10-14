Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
The Underground - Original - Poster image

The Underground

00:14 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Grunge
Title sequence
3D motion graphics
21.7Kexports
rating
Build a gritty, cinematic identity with this motion‑tracked logo intro set in an underground garage. Bold 3D panels assemble into two headlines, then resolve to your logo and tagline with stylish glitch accents. The look blends grunge textures, urban atmosphere, film grain, and dark tones with vibrant accent colors. Easily customize text, logo, fonts, and color controls to match your brand. Perfect for intros, title sequences, and outros across YouTube, promos, and more when you want a moody, modern edge.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us