BlockBeat Opener - Square

Make an instant impact with a square, stomp‑style opener featuring bold kinetic typography, sliding panels, and stacked photo cards. This editorial, paper‑textured design brings energy to promos, intros, and showreels. Easily swap in your images or videos, edit headlines, tweak color accents, and finish with your logo. The rhythmic motion and clean layouts are perfect for social posts and brand announcements. Deliver a polished, modern look in minutes—no advanced skills required.