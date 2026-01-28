Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Bold Story 2

Templates
/
Branding
Portrait
6-15s
Outline
Particles
Shape
Simple
2D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Bold Story 2 - Original - Poster image
Besed profile image
Created by Besed
8exports
10 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1video
2texts
2fonts
1audio
Step into the spotlight with a video that's as bold and dramatic as your message deserves. This Bold Story template turns up the intensity with high-impact motion, perfect for gripping stories on mobile-first platforms. Personalize with your own images, video, and text and make your brand the hero of every smartphone screen.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Pack (8)
Similar templates
Best of Besed
Bold Story 8 Original theme video
Bold Story 8
Edit
By Besed
10s
1
4
16
Step into the spotlight with a video that's as bold and dramatic as your message deserves. This Bold Story template turns up the intensity with high-impact motion, perfect for gripping stories on mobile-first platforms. Personalize with your own images, video, and text and make your brand the hero of every smartphone screen.
Bold Story 7 Original theme video
Bold Story 7
Edit
By Besed
10s
1
5
19
Step into the spotlight with a video that's as bold and dramatic as your message deserves. This Bold Story template turns up the intensity with high-impact motion, perfect for gripping stories on mobile-first platforms. Personalize with your own images, video, and text and make your brand the hero of every smartphone screen.
Bold Story 6 Original theme video
Bold Story 6
Edit
By Besed
10s
1
4
15
Step into the spotlight with a video that's as bold and dramatic as your message deserves. This Bold Story template turns up the intensity with high-impact motion, perfect for gripping stories on mobile-first platforms. Personalize with your own images, video, and text and make your brand the hero of every smartphone screen.
Bold Story 5 Original theme video
Bold Story 5
Edit
By Besed
10s
1
4
12
Step into the spotlight with a video that's as bold and dramatic as your message deserves. This Bold Story template turns up the intensity with high-impact motion, perfect for gripping stories on mobile-first platforms. Personalize with your own images, video, and text and make your brand the hero of every smartphone screen.
Bold Story 4 Original theme video
Bold Story 4
Edit
By Besed
10s
1
7
17
Step into the spotlight with a video that's as bold and dramatic as your message deserves. This Bold Story template turns up the intensity with high-impact motion, perfect for gripping stories on mobile-first platforms. Personalize with your own images, video, and text and make your brand the hero of every smartphone screen.
Bold Story 3 Original theme video
Bold Story 3
Edit
By Besed
10s
1
6
20
Step into the spotlight with a video that's as bold and dramatic as your message deserves. This Bold Story template turns up the intensity with high-impact motion, perfect for gripping stories on mobile-first platforms. Personalize with your own images, video, and text and make your brand the hero of every smartphone screen.
Bold Story 2 Original theme video
Bold Story 2
Edit
By Besed
10s
1
4
12
Step into the spotlight with a video that's as bold and dramatic as your message deserves. This Bold Story template turns up the intensity with high-impact motion, perfect for gripping stories on mobile-first platforms. Personalize with your own images, video, and text and make your brand the hero of every smartphone screen.
Bold Story 1 Original theme video
Bold Story 1
Edit
By Besed
10s
1
6
11
Step into the spotlight with a video that's as bold and dramatic as your message deserves. This Bold Story template turns up the intensity with high-impact motion, perfect for gripping stories on mobile-first platforms. Personalize with your own images, video, and text and make your brand the hero of every smartphone screen.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us