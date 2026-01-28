Menu
Bold Story 5
Created by Besed
8exports
10 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
2videos
4texts
2fonts
1audio
Step into the spotlight with a video that's as bold and dramatic as your message deserves. This Bold Story template turns up the intensity with high-impact motion, perfect for gripping stories on mobile-first platforms. Personalize with your own images, video, and text and make your brand the hero of every smartphone screen.
