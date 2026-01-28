Try for free
Bold Story 3

Templates
/
Branding
Portrait
6-15s
Outline
Particles
Shape
Simple
2D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Bold Story 3 - Original - Poster image
Besed profile image
Created by Besed
8exports
10 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1video
2texts
2fonts
1audio
Step into the spotlight with a video that's as bold and dramatic as your message deserves. This Bold Story template turns up the intensity with high-impact motion, perfect for gripping stories on mobile-first platforms. Personalize with your own images, video, and text and make your brand the hero of every smartphone screen.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
