Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help
Minimal Title 3
Created by Besed
6exports
6 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
4texts
2fonts
1audio
Create an impactful opening for your video with the Minimal Title template. Featuring a rhythmic animation style and a tasteful touch of RGB effects, it's perfect for setting a dynamic tone. Customize the text, fonts, and colors easily to align with your brand or project's theme. Use it in motion graphics for any platform to ensure your content pops from the very start.
Similar templates
Best of Besed
Begin your romantic journey with a touch of grace using our Serene Wedding Title template. With its smooth and delicate animations, this template sets the mood for your timeless love story or wedding video. Accentuate your narrative with custom texts, fonts, and a palette that complements your theme, captivating your audience from the very first scene.
By Shoeeb
10s
6
4
12
Elevate your brand's visual appeal with a mesmerizing 3D Glass Loop. Immerse your audience in a visually stunning experience as your logo transforms into a transparent, rotating glass masterpiece, complete with chromatic effects. Fully customizable with your text, fonts, and colors, this template is a creative asset for any video project.
Begin your romantic journey with a touch of grace using our Serene Wedding Title template. With its smooth and delicate animations, this template sets the mood for your timeless love story or wedding video. Accentuate your narrative with custom texts, fonts, and a palette that complements your theme, captivating your audience from the very first scene.
Begin your romantic journey with a touch of grace using our Serene Wedding Title template. With its smooth and delicate animations, this template sets the mood for your timeless love story or wedding video. Accentuate your narrative with custom texts, fonts, and a palette that complements your theme, captivating your audience from the very first scene.
Begin your romantic journey with a touch of grace using our Serene Wedding Title template. With its smooth and delicate animations, this template sets the mood for your timeless love story or wedding video. Accentuate your narrative with custom texts, fonts, and a palette that complements your theme, captivating your audience from the very first scene.
By Besed
9s
1
2
6
Begin your romantic journey with a touch of grace using our Serene Wedding Title template. With its smooth and delicate animations, this template sets the mood for your timeless love story or wedding video. Accentuate your narrative with custom texts, fonts, and a palette that complements your theme, captivating your audience from the very first scene.
Begin your romantic journey with a touch of grace using our Serene Wedding Title template. With its smooth and delicate animations, this template sets the mood for your timeless love story or wedding video. Accentuate your narrative with custom texts, fonts, and a palette that complements your theme, captivating your audience from the very first scene.
Begin your romantic journey with a touch of grace using our Serene Wedding Title template. With its smooth and delicate animations, this template sets the mood for your timeless love story or wedding video. Accentuate your narrative with custom texts, fonts, and a palette that complements your theme, captivating your audience from the very first scene.
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help