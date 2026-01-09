Menu
Minimal Title 4
Created by Besed
7exports
12 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
3texts
1font
1audio
Create an impactful opening for your video with the Minimal Title template. Featuring a rhythmic animation style and a tasteful touch of RGB effects, it's perfect for setting a dynamic tone. Customize the text, fonts, and colors easily to align with your brand or project's theme. Use it in motion graphics for any platform to ensure your content pops from the very start.
Best of Besed
By teammotion
6s
1
3
5
Step up your video projects with the elegant Glass Title template. Ideal for displaying results, highlighting sports highlights, or adding a dynamic touch to reports. Its modern abstract design and customizable text, colors, and fonts ensure your content stands out. Whether you're empowering with motivational titles or inspiring with creative tags, this template brings a professional polish to your videos.
By teammotion
6s
1
5
12
By teammotion
6s
1
3
6
By kalinichev
10s
2
8
18
Step into a world of bold expression with our Playful Stickers slide template. Vibrant colors dance alongside dynamic shapes, while playful stickers set the scene for your story. Customize this multipurpose video with your own text, fonts, colors, images, and videos to craft a captivating horizontal narrative that's ready to capture hearts and minds on any display.
By kalinichev
10s
21
7
17
By kalinichev
10s
21
9
16
By kalinichev
10s
21
10
17
By kalinichev
10s
2
8
16
