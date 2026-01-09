Try for free
Minimal Title 4

4K
6-15s
Landscape
Title
Overlay
Transparent
Minimalist
Music
Gaming
Education
Technology
More details
Rgb Tint Title 4 - Original - Poster image
Besed profile image
Created by Besed
7exports
12 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
3texts
1font
1audio
Create an impactful opening for your video with the Minimal Title template. Featuring a rhythmic animation style and a tasteful touch of RGB effects, it's perfect for setting a dynamic tone. Customize the text, fonts, and colors easily to align with your brand or project's theme. Use it in motion graphics for any platform to ensure your content pops from the very start.
Similar templates
Best of Besed
Glass Title 6 Original theme video
Glass Title 6
Edit
By teammotion
6s
1
3
5
Step up your video projects with the elegant Glass Title template. Ideal for displaying results, highlighting sports highlights, or adding a dynamic touch to reports. Its modern abstract design and customizable text, colors, and fonts ensure your content stands out. Whether you're empowering with motivational titles or inspiring with creative tags, this template brings a professional polish to your videos.
Glass Title 3 Original theme video
Glass Title 3
Edit
By teammotion
6s
1
5
12
Step up your video projects with the elegant Glass Title template. Ideal for displaying results, highlighting sports highlights, or adding a dynamic touch to reports. Its modern abstract design and customizable text, colors, and fonts ensure your content stands out. Whether you're empowering with motivational titles or inspiring with creative tags, this template brings a professional polish to your videos.
Glass Title 5 Original theme video
Glass Title 5
Edit
By teammotion
6s
1
3
6
Step up your video projects with the elegant Glass Title template. Ideal for displaying results, highlighting sports highlights, or adding a dynamic touch to reports. Its modern abstract design and customizable text, colors, and fonts ensure your content stands out. Whether you're empowering with motivational titles or inspiring with creative tags, this template brings a professional polish to your videos.
Playful Stickers slide 9 Original theme video
Playful Stickers slide 9
Edit
By kalinichev
10s
2
8
18
Step into a world of bold expression with our Playful Stickers slide template. Vibrant colors dance alongside dynamic shapes, while playful stickers set the scene for your story. Customize this multipurpose video with your own text, fonts, colors, images, and videos to craft a captivating horizontal narrative that's ready to capture hearts and minds on any display.
Playful Stickers slide 8 Original theme video
Playful Stickers slide 8
Edit
By kalinichev
10s
21
7
17
Step into a world of bold expression with our Playful Stickers slide template. Vibrant colors dance alongside dynamic shapes, while playful stickers set the scene for your story. Customize this multipurpose video with your own text, fonts, colors, images, and videos to craft a captivating horizontal narrative that's ready to capture hearts and minds on any display.
Playful Stickers slide 7 Original theme video
Playful Stickers slide 7
Edit
By kalinichev
10s
21
9
16
Step into a world of bold expression with our Playful Stickers slide template. Vibrant colors dance alongside dynamic shapes, while playful stickers set the scene for your story. Customize this multipurpose video with your own text, fonts, colors, images, and videos to craft a captivating horizontal narrative that's ready to capture hearts and minds on any display.
Playful Stickers slide 6 Original theme video
Playful Stickers slide 6
Edit
By kalinichev
10s
21
10
17
Step into a world of bold expression with our Playful Stickers slide template. Vibrant colors dance alongside dynamic shapes, while playful stickers set the scene for your story. Customize this multipurpose video with your own text, fonts, colors, images, and videos to craft a captivating horizontal narrative that's ready to capture hearts and minds on any display.
Playful Stickers slide 5 Original theme video
Playful Stickers slide 5
Edit
By kalinichev
10s
2
8
16
Step into a world of bold expression with our Playful Stickers slide template. Vibrant colors dance alongside dynamic shapes, while playful stickers set the scene for your story. Customize this multipurpose video with your own text, fonts, colors, images, and videos to craft a captivating horizontal narrative that's ready to capture hearts and minds on any display.
