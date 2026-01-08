Menu
Minimal Title 6
Created by Besed
6exports
6 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
3texts
2fonts
1audio
Create an impactful opening for your video with the Minimal Title template. Featuring a rhythmic animation style and a tasteful touch of RGB effects, it's perfect for setting a dynamic tone. Customize the text, fonts, and colors easily to align with your brand or project's theme. Use it in motion graphics for any platform to ensure your content pops from the very start.
Similar templates
Best of Besed
By Besed
5s
1
4
16
Introduce your content with sophistication using our Elegant Smooth Title template. Its minimalistic design commands attention without overshadowing your message. Perfect for modern presentations, this template allows easy customization of text, fonts, and colors. Make a memorable impact on any display with this sleek addition to your video edits.
By Besed
5s
1
4
14
By Besed
5s
1
3
10
By Besed
5s
1
3
10
By Besed
5s
1
4
6
Introduce a sleek, modern element to your video with our Stylish Lower Third template. With dynamic animations perfect for energetic visuals, this template can give any project a clean, contemporary look. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to align with your brand and get ready to elevate your video's visual appeal and professionalism.
By Besed
5s
1
2
5
Celebrate the season with our Elegant Christmas Title, perfect for bringing that warm, festive joy to your visuals. Smooth animations and customizable text, fonts, and colors, allow you to tailor this multipurpose template to your holiday content. Whether adding cheer to ads or presentations, this video is a captivating component in your editing process.
By Besed
6s
1
2
5
By Besed
5s
1
2
5
