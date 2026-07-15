Palm & Type - Vertical is a vertical promo opener built for social stories and reels. It combines bold typography, image‑filled letter cutouts, and sleek split‑screen grids to showcase multiple visuals fast. Smooth tile and slice reveals keep the motion clean and modern, while subtle grain adds texture. Finish with a crisp logo sting for strong brand recall. Easily replace images, edit headlines, adjust colors, and swap audio to match any campaign. Ideal for quick promos, product highlights, mood pieces, or channel intros.