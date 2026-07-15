Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Palm & Type - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Palm & Type - Vertical

00:16 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 30 videos · 1 image · 9 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Story video
Promo
Minimal
Title sequence
Text mask
85exports
rating
Palm & Type - Vertical is a vertical promo opener built for social stories and reels. It combines bold typography, image‑filled letter cutouts, and sleek split‑screen grids to showcase multiple visuals fast. Smooth tile and slice reveals keep the motion clean and modern, while subtle grain adds texture. Finish with a crisp logo sting for strong brand recall. Easily replace images, edit headlines, adjust colors, and swap audio to match any campaign. Ideal for quick promos, product highlights, mood pieces, or channel intros.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Besed profile image
Besed
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Besed
Summer Clean Opener- Vertical
By Besed
Edit
00:23
Summer Clean Opener- Vertical Original theme video
Quick Promo Showcase - Vertical
By Besed
Edit
00:18
Quick Promo Showcase - Vertical Original theme video
Modern Dynamic Opener - Vertical
By Besed
Edit
00:18
Modern Dynamic Opener - Vertical Original theme video
Blockwave - Vertical
By Besed
Edit
00:16
Blockwave - Vertical Original theme video
Bold Blocks - Vertical
By Besed
Edit
00:18
Bold Blocks - Vertical Original theme video
Mosaic Rush - Vertical
By Besed
Edit
00:09
Mosaic Rush - Vertical Original theme video
Mosaic Pop - Vertical
By Besed
Edit
00:16
Mosaic Pop - Vertical Original theme video
Summer Promo - Vertical
By Besed
Edit
00:27
Summer Promo - Vertical Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us