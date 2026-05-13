Blockwave - Vertical

Make your message pop with a fast, vertical stomp promo built for modern socials. This template blends bold typography, vibrant color blocks, split-screen grids and sliding panels for maximum impact. Drop in your photos or video clips, add short headlines, and finish with a clean logo reveal. The kinetic type and rhythmic transitions keep viewers engaged from the first frame. Perfect for teasers, product highlights, event shout‑outs or brand moments. Flexible, stylish and easy to customize—get attention fast and keep your audience watching.