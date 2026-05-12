Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Mosaic Pop - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Mosaic Pop - Vertical

00:16 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 32 videos · 2 images · 7 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Story video
Promo
Bold
Slideshow
Mosaic
6exports
rating
Bring your stories to life with a bold, vertical promo packed with mosaic panels, striking headlines, and smooth transitions. This template blends vibrant color blocks, clean geometric layouts, and kinetic typography to showcase your photos or clips in an eye‑catching grid. Ideal for reels, stories, teasers, and quick brand highlights, it finishes with a strong logo scene for recall. Easily customize fonts, colors, text, media, and branding in minutes to match any niche—from lifestyle and events to product or travel content.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us