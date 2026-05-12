Mosaic Pop - Vertical

Bring your stories to life with a bold, vertical promo packed with mosaic panels, striking headlines, and smooth transitions. This template blends vibrant color blocks, clean geometric layouts, and kinetic typography to showcase your photos or clips in an eye‑catching grid. Ideal for reels, stories, teasers, and quick brand highlights, it finishes with a strong logo scene for recall. Easily customize fonts, colors, text, media, and branding in minutes to match any niche—from lifestyle and events to product or travel content.