Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Bold Blocks - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Bold Blocks - Vertical

00:18 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 22 videos · 1 image · 14 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Bold
Story video
Title sequence
Rounded rectangle
7exports
rating
Create scroll‑stopping vertical promos with bold typography and dynamic tile transitions. This versatile story video template blends rounded cards, grid media layouts, and punchy headline scenes, finishing with a clean logo reveal for strong brand impact. Customize text, colors, fonts, and media to fit campaigns, product launches, events, or quick social ads. The brisk, upbeat motion keeps attention while the flat, geometric design stays modern and on‑brand. Ideal for stories, reels, and shorts where clarity, rhythm, and strong messaging matter.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Besed profile image
Besed
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Besed
Mosaic Pop - Vertical
By Besed
Edit
00:16
Mosaic Pop - Vertical Original theme video
Blockwave - Vertical
By Besed
Edit
00:16
Blockwave - Vertical Original theme video
Vectorline - Vertical
By Promak
Edit
00:22
Vectorline - Vertical Original theme video
Modern Dynamic Opener - Vertical
By Besed
Edit
00:18
Modern Dynamic Opener - Vertical Original theme video
Showreel Promo - Vertical
By Promak
Edit
00:21
Showreel Promo - Vertical Original theme video
Summer Promo - Vertical
By Besed
Edit
00:27
Summer Promo - Vertical Original theme video
Stylish Urban Style - Vertical
By Goldenmotion
Edit
00:20
Stylish Urban Style - Vertical Original theme video
Multi Photo Logo - Vertical
By Goldenmotion
Edit
00:16
Multi Photo Logo - Vertical Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us