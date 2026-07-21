Bold Blocks - Vertical

Create scroll‑stopping vertical promos with bold typography and dynamic tile transitions. This versatile story video template blends rounded cards, grid media layouts, and punchy headline scenes, finishing with a clean logo reveal for strong brand impact. Customize text, colors, fonts, and media to fit campaigns, product launches, events, or quick social ads. The brisk, upbeat motion keeps attention while the flat, geometric design stays modern and on‑brand. Ideal for stories, reels, and shorts where clarity, rhythm, and strong messaging matter.