Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help
Social Spotlight 9
Created by Besed
6exports
6 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
3texts
2fonts
1audio
Create eye-catching callouts for your social media content with the Social Spotlight template. Customize every element, from text and images to fonts and colors, to match your message and aesthetic. These callouts help you highlight updates, promotions, or any key content in a striking, attention-grabbing way.
Similar templates
Best of Besed
By Besed
6s
1
6
8
Boost your video’s professionalism with a sleek Social Media Lower Third animation, designed to showcase your social media profiles. Seamlessly integrate it with your existing content and create a stylish platform for your brand’s online presence. Customize the image, video, text, fonts, and colors to match your unique style, and elevate your message with a touch of innovation.
By Besed
6s
1
6
9
Boost your video’s professionalism with a sleek Social Media Lower Third animation, designed to showcase your social media profiles. Seamlessly integrate it with your existing content and create a stylish platform for your brand’s online presence. Customize the image, video, text, fonts, and colors to match your unique style, and elevate your message with a touch of innovation.
By Besed
5s
1
5
9
Boost your video’s professionalism with a sleek Social Media Lower Third animation, designed to showcase your social media profiles. Seamlessly integrate it with your existing content and create a stylish platform for your brand’s online presence. Customize the image, video, text, fonts, and colors to match your unique style, and elevate your message with a touch of innovation.
By Besed
5s
1
3
5
Bring a fresh, modern look to your QR codes with the Minimal QR Code template. Perfect for everything from advertising to educational content, this template makes your QR code stand out. Easily customize logos, text, and more to create a high-definition experience that’s ready to integrate seamlessly into your next video masterpiece.
By Besed
5s
1
3
6
Bring a fresh, modern look to your QR codes with the Minimal QR Code template. Perfect for everything from advertising to educational content, this template makes your QR code stand out. Easily customize logos, text, and more to create a high-definition experience that’s ready to integrate seamlessly into your next video masterpiece.
By Besed
5s
1
4
6
Bring a fresh, modern look to your QR codes with the Minimal QR Code template. Perfect for everything from advertising to educational content, this template makes your QR code stand out. Easily customize logos, text, and more to create a high-definition experience that’s ready to integrate seamlessly into your next video masterpiece.
By Besed
5s
1
3
6
Bring a fresh, modern look to your QR codes with the Minimal QR Code template. Perfect for everything from advertising to educational content, this template makes your QR code stand out. Easily customize logos, text, and more to create a high-definition experience that’s ready to integrate seamlessly into your next video masterpiece.
By Besed
5s
1
3
5
Bring a fresh, modern look to your QR codes with the Minimal QR Code template. Perfect for everything from advertising to educational content, this template makes your QR code stand out. Easily customize logos, text, and more to create a high-definition experience that’s ready to integrate seamlessly into your next video masterpiece.
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help