AeroSphere

Give your brand a sleek, modern presence with a looping glassmorphism logo reveal. This vertical template centers your logo inside a glossy, translucent orb, surrounded by minimal geometric accents and smooth gradients. Motion is calm and refined with floating movement and seamless transitions—perfect for intros, outros, reels, and stories. Customize colors and drop in your logo to create a premium identity loop in minutes. Ideal for creators and brands seeking a minimal, elegant, 3D motion graphics look that keeps the focus squarely on the mark.