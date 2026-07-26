Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Event Card 3 - Original - Poster image

Event Card 3

00:03 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 videos · 7 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Flat design
Business card
Minimal
Neutral
14exports
rating
Showcase names and roles with a crisp, flat-design info card that flips smoothly into view. This transparent motion title overlays any footage and keeps attention centered on key details. Customize text, colors, fonts, and the profile image in seconds. The rounded card, oval accents, and bold typography create a clear, modern look that works for intros, interviews, events, and live streams. With a seamless slide and card flip, it delivers professional polish without effort. Drop it over your video, tailor the palette to your brand, and spotlight people or products with style.
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Biofunky
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us