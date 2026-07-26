Event Card 3

Showcase names and roles with a crisp, flat-design info card that flips smoothly into view. This transparent motion title overlays any footage and keeps attention centered on key details. Customize text, colors, fonts, and the profile image in seconds. The rounded card, oval accents, and bold typography create a clear, modern look that works for intros, interviews, events, and live streams. With a seamless slide and card flip, it delivers professional polish without effort. Drop it over your video, tailor the palette to your brand, and spotlight people or products with style.