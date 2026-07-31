Event Card 1

Showcase your event with a clean, modern ticket animation. This flat-design motion title features a bold ticket, barcode details, and smooth rotation—ideal as a transparent overlay for promos, intros, or chapter openers. Customize headlines, dates, and codes, and fine‑tune fonts and colors to match your brand. The single focal layout keeps attention on key information while staying versatile for conferences, concerts, meetups, and more. Drop it over footage or use on its own for eye‑catching event branding.