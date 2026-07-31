Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Event Card 1 - Original - Poster image

Event Card 1

00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 videos · 5 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Ticket
Event promo
Flat design
Minimal
8exports
rating
Showcase your event with a clean, modern ticket animation. This flat-design motion title features a bold ticket, barcode details, and smooth rotation—ideal as a transparent overlay for promos, intros, or chapter openers. Customize headlines, dates, and codes, and fine‑tune fonts and colors to match your brand. The single focal layout keeps attention on key information while staying versatile for conferences, concerts, meetups, and more. Drop it over footage or use on its own for eye‑catching event branding.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us