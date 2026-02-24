MapTag Title 7

Add precise place labels to your videos with a clean, minimal motion title. This transparent overlay features a bold headline, optional secondary line, and a distinctive location pin for instant context. Customize fonts, colors, and text to match any travel vlog, event announcement, city guide, or map callout. Smooth slide-in animation and clear hierarchy keep attention on your message without clutter. Perfect for identifying venues, chapters, or destinations across platforms and edits. Fast to set up, highly legible, and designed to work over any footage, this title overlay delivers clarity and style in seconds.