MapTag Title 3

Highlight any place on screen with a crisp, transparent motion title. This minimal flat-design overlay pairs a bold headline with a compact secondary line beside a clear location pin icon. Customize both text fields, switch fonts, and fine-tune colors to match your brand or map style. The clean, neutral motion ensures readability over any footage. Ideal for travel vlogs, event intros, city guides, venue IDs, and on‑screen annotations. Drop it over your video, position it anywhere, and get an elegant, professional location label in seconds.