MapTag Title 1

Showcase where and when with a crisp, transparent motion title featuring a bold headline, supporting label, and a prominent location pin icon. This minimal, flat design is perfect for event promos, chapter cards, and on-screen annotations across social, broadcast, and corporate videos. Enjoy smooth pop-in animations, staggered reveals, and a balanced two-column layout that keeps details readable. Fully customize colors and fonts to match your brand, then export a polished overlay that drops cleanly onto footage or solid backgrounds.