MapTag Title 5 - Original - Poster image

MapTag Title 5

00:04 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Location
Minimal
Location pin
Bold
6exports
rating
Spotlight any place with a clean, modern motion title. This transparent overlay pairs a bold headline with a location pin and a subtle word highlight for instant context. The minimal, flat design keeps focus on your message, while smooth line-wipe and slide-in animations add polish. Easily customize fonts, text, and colors to match your brand or project. Perfect for travel videos, venue callouts, map overlays, chapter cards, and quick intros across social, broadcast, or corporate content.
teammotion profile image
teammotion
Edit
Pack (8)
