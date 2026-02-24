Youtube intro for cooking channel
MapTag Title 6 - Original - Poster image

MapTag Title 6

00:04 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Location
Minimal
Call-out graphic
Location pin
7exports
rating
Make places instantly clear with a sleek location pin title overlay. This minimalist motion title features a bold headline, supporting text, and a clean map-marker animation on a transparent background—perfect for travel vlogs, event updates, documentaries, and live streams. Customize text, fonts, and pin colors to match your brand. The centered, balanced layout and subtle bounce motion ensure crisp readability over any footage. Use it as a quick intro or a callout to label scenes without distracting from your visuals. Clear, modern, and versatile—drop it into any edit to pinpoint your story.
teammotion profile image
teammotion
Edit
