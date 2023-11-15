Location Title 6

Add clear, professional location labels to your videos in seconds. This minimalist motion title delivers a transparent lower third with a bold two-line layout and a recognizable map pin icon. Clean slide-in animations keep visuals sharp without distracting from your footage. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand and drop it over any scene. Ideal for travel vlogs, news segments, documentaries, corporate videos, and social content. Get consistent, on-brand location callouts that help viewers stay oriented and engaged.