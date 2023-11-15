Location Title 9

Add crisp location titles to any footage with this transparent motion title. The design features bold typography, a recognizable location pin, and parallel accent lines in a clean duotone palette. Fast line‑wipe reveals and smooth slide‑ins keep energy high without overpowering your visuals. Easily customize the headline, subline, colors, and fonts to match your brand or project. Perfect for travel vlogs, documentaries, news segments, events, and corporate videos that need clear place identifiers. Drop it over your edit, position as needed, and export professional, consistent location captions in seconds.