Location Title 2

Create clear, professional location captions in seconds. This minimal lower third features a bold map pin, clean leader line, and crisp two-line typography. It’s a transparent overlay, so it sits flawlessly over footage for vlogs, news, travel, documentaries, and corporate videos. Customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand and choose refined animations like line wipes and subtle slide-ins. Designed for maximum readability and fast workflows, this motion title keeps your audience consistently informed about where the action is.