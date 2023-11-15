Location Title 8

Add professional location titles to your videos in seconds. This minimal lower-third overlay features a clean map pin, bold typography and a sleek ribbon panel for clear on-screen labeling. It’s fully transparent and designed to sit neatly over footage without distraction. Customize fonts, colors and three text lines to display region, place name and an optional note. Ideal for vlogs, interviews, documentaries, travel content, news and corporate videos. Simple, flat design ensures maximum legibility on any background while staying stylish and modern.