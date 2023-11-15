Location Title 10

Create clear, professional location labels in seconds. This transparent lower-third motion title features bold typography, clean flat design, and an unmistakable map-pin icon. Slide-in lines frame your headline and subtitle for a refined, broadcast-ready look. Edit two text fields and tweak colors and fonts to match your brand or footage. Ideal for travel vlogs, documentaries, news, events, and corporate videos that need precise place identification without visual clutter. Drop it over any footage and keep audiences oriented with elegant, minimal motion graphics.