Location Title 11

Add crisp, professional location tags to your footage with this minimal motion title. The transparent overlay features bold typography, a clean map pin icon, and a sleek line-wipe reveal for instant context. Ideal for travel videos, event coverage, vlogs, interviews, and news segments. Easily customize fonts, colors, and text fields to match your brand. Use it as a subtle call‑out or a clear on‑screen identifier that keeps viewers oriented without cluttering the scene.