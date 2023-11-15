Location Title 1

Add crisp, informative location captions to any video with this minimalist motion title. A bold headline, secondary line, and optional time info sit beside a clean map pin icon. The transparent overlay and flat, geometric panels slide in smoothly, keeping visuals modern and unobtrusive. Customize fonts and colors for brand consistency and swap text fields in seconds. Perfect for travel content, documentaries, news segments, event recaps, and vlogs where viewers need clear, fast geographic context. Drop it over your footage and get professional, readable location labeling without clutter.