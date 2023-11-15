Location Title 12

Add precise, professional location callouts to any video with this minimal, transparent motion title. A bold headline pairs with a clean subtitle and an accented detail line, plus a recognizable location pin icon. Smooth slide and wipe animations keep the focus on your content. Customize fonts, colors, and three text fields to match your brand or project. Ideal for travel videos, vlogs, documentaries, news segments, or events where clear place identification matters. Drop it over footage to deliver context instantly without visual clutter.