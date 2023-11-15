Location Title 4

Add clear, professional location captions to your videos with a sleek map pin lower third. This minimal, flat-design overlay features two editable text lines, smooth slide-in and line-wipe reveals, and a flexible two-column layout that frames your footage without distraction. Customize typography and colors for the pin, titles, and panels to match your brand or project. Ideal for vlogs, travel pieces, news segments, and corporate videos, this transparent call-out graphic keeps viewers oriented and informed without breaking immersion.